James Rollins III Buys 6,873 Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) Director James Rollins III bought 6,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $159,934.71. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,080. This trade represents a -239.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5%

HBAN stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.71%.The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,319,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,319,385,000 after buying an additional 14,338,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,228,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,083,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,478,435 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,302,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,905 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,971,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,562,000 after buying an additional 3,908,927 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington’s product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

