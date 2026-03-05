Matthew David Feierstein Sells 10,000 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2,014,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,841,186.76. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $116,600.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,921 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $109,537.63.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 9,779 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $97,887.79.

On Monday, December 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,300 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $43,172.00.

EverCommerce Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

