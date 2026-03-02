Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) Receives $55.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several research firms recently commented on B. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barrick Mining Trading Up 0.8%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,964,000. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 12,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B opened at $50.73 on Monday. Barrick Mining has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

