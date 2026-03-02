Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Netflix worth $2,438,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $96.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $406.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. This represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,693 shares of company stock valued at $89,186,891 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.91.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

