Brokerages Set M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $228.50

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 21,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total value of $4,998,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,240.70. The trade was a 58.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $206,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,763.12. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 652,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,065 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,817,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,612,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 94.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 142,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 351,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,462,000 after buying an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of MTB stock opened at $216.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $239.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.25. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 21.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

