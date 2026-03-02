Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$51.25. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QBR.B. Desjardins raised their target price on Quebecor from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Quebecor from C$51.25 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.95.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quebecor

Quebecor Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TSE:QBR.B traded up C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$58.11. 606,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,949. The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$33.00 and a 52-week high of C$58.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.85.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter.

About Quebecor

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.