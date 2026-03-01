Short Interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) Increases By 85.5%

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 286,335 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the January 29th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,978 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,978 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaStar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of SeaStar Medical by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaStar Medical by 233.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

ICU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 79,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,124. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SeaStar Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on SeaStar Medical in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SeaStar Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

SeaStar Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: ICU) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of cerebral embolic protection systems for patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. The company’s mission is to reduce the risk of stroke and other neurologic events associated with structural heart interventions by capturing or deflecting embolic debris that can travel to the brain during catheter-based therapies.

The company’s flagship product, TriGUARD® 3, is a next-generation embolic deflection device designed to provide coverage of all three cerebral vessels during TAVR.

