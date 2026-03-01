Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Declines By 56.1%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 572 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the January 29th total of 1,303 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance
GNOM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.67. 10,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $51.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 259.0%. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.