Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Declines By 56.1%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 572 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the January 29th total of 1,303 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,025 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

GNOM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.67. 10,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $51.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.51.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 259.0%. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 238,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,063 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center.

