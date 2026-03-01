Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,848 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the January 29th total of 1,621 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of GAINZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

Gladstone Investment Co 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Gladstone Investment Corporation, a business development company that provides capital to small and mid-sized private U.S. businesses. The notes pay a fixed annual interest rate of 4.875% and mature in 2028, offering investors a defined income stream while supporting the company’s lending and equity investment activities.

Proceeds from the issuance of GAINZ notes are used to finance Gladstone Investment Corporation’s core investment strategy, which includes first-lien debt, subordinated debt and equity investments in privately held companies.

