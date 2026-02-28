Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $235.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

