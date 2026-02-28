9,303 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Purchased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 68,548 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 307.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 79,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 68,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 214,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 187,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3444 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

See Also

