US Bancorp DE Sells 3,195 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 419.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.12, for a total transaction of $1,450,448.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,644.80. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.12, for a total value of $1,471,173.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,474.24. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,970 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6%

DRI opened at $213.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 8.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

Featured Articles

