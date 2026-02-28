Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,929,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,782,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.30% of Medical Properties Trust worth $344,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 135,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 103,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

MPW stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, financing, and owning net-leased hospital facilities. Through sale-leaseback transactions, direct acquisitions and recapitalizations, the company provides capital to healthcare operators while maintaining long-term, triple-net lease agreements. Its portfolio encompasses general acute care hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and other healthcare-related real estate assets and is structured to deliver stable, long-duration rental income streams.

Founded in 2003 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, Medical Properties Trust completed its initial public offering in 2004.

