Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,418 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.00% of WesBanco worth $306,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 752 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $25,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on WesBanco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.80.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.53 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 73.43%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a full range of community banking services through its principal subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc The company serves individual consumers, small‐ to mid‐sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities with a relationship‐driven approach and an emphasis on local decision‐making. Through its diversified platform, WesBanco provides core banking functions such as deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and electronic banking services.

In addition to traditional banking products, WesBanco offers specialized services including trust and wealth management, investment advisory and insurance solutions.

Further Reading

