AAR Corp. $AIR Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,779,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.66% of AAR worth $338,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AAR by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,917,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,927,000 after purchasing an additional 188,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 35.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after buying an additional 166,903 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at $4,801,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 758.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 58,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,208,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 48,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AIR stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $119.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $795.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AAR to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIR

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

In related news, CFO Sarah Louise Flanagan sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $1,167,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,978.88. This represents a 24.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 30,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 237,064 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,740. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,517,090 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.