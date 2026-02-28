Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of Polaris worth $322,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris by 218.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $59.10.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $2,344,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,072.46. This trade represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $352,172.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,484.65. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,973 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

