Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,280,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.30% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $318,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 570,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 3,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $60,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,898.92. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,049 shares of company stock valued at $98,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm’s core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

