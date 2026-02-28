Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$955.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.8 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

OPRT stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.48 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Oportun reported $0.27 EPS, beating consensus and delivering revenue of $247.8M, modestly above estimates — a sign profits and top-line execution were intact. Zacks Q4 coverage

Q4 results: Oportun reported $0.27 EPS, beating consensus and delivering revenue of $247.8M, modestly above estimates — a sign profits and top-line execution were intact. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance raised: the company set FY‑2026 EPS at $1.50–$1.65, above street consensus (~$1.43), implying better profitability per share than expected. Press release / slides

FY‑2026 EPS guidance raised: the company set FY‑2026 EPS at $1.50–$1.65, above street consensus (~$1.43), implying better profitability per share than expected. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $9 price target, signaling substantial upside from current levels and providing third‑party validation. Benzinga article

Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $9 price target, signaling substantial upside from current levels and providing third‑party validation. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcripts available for review — useful for detail on margin drivers, credit trends and capital deployment but not new results. Earnings call transcript (Yahoo)

Conference call and transcripts available for review — useful for detail on margin drivers, credit trends and capital deployment but not new results. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance miss: FY‑2026 revenue was guided to $935M–$955M and Q1 revenue to $225M–$230M, both below consensus (FY consensus ~ $984M; Q1 ~ $241M), suggesting slower top‑line growth than investors expected. Guidance details (press release)

Revenue guidance miss: FY‑2026 revenue was guided to $935M–$955M and Q1 revenue to $225M–$230M, both below consensus (FY consensus ~ $984M; Q1 ~ $241M), suggesting slower top‑line growth than investors expected. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the combination of lower-than-expected revenue guidance and the magnitude of the top-line shortfall likely outweighed the EPS beat and EPS guidance raise, driving the stock down on elevated volume. MarketBeat summary

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth $85,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

