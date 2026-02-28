Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Mosaic stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.49%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,840,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,969 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

