SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22, Zacks reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from SBA Communications’ conference call:

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Q4 FFO was $3.19 per share and management raised the quarterly cash dividend to $1.25 (payable March 27), a ~13% year-over-year increase and ~41% of midpoint 2026 FFO guidance.

Q4 FFO was $3.19 per share and management raised the quarterly cash dividend to (payable March 27), a ~13% year-over-year increase and ~41% of midpoint 2026 FFO guidance. SBA repurchased $213 million of stock in Q4 (1.1M shares) and $500 million in 2025 total (2.5M shares), with $1.1 billion remaining on its buyback authorization.

SBA repurchased $213 million of stock in Q4 (1.1M shares) and $500 million in 2025 total (2.5M shares), with remaining on its buyback authorization. Bad-debt expense exceeded forecasts due to EchoStar/DISH; management has removed EchoStar recurring revenue from guidance, terminated the contract and has filed a lawsuit to recover amounts.

Bad-debt expense exceeded forecasts due to EchoStar/DISH; management has removed EchoStar recurring revenue from guidance, terminated the contract and has to recover amounts. 2026 outlook assumes U.S. new leasing roughly in line with 2025 (approximately $35M incremental), Sprint-related churn of $55–56M in 2026 (anticipated to fall < $20M in 2027+), and international new leases of $19–21M with churn of $36–40M that includes a one-time $14M Oi wireline impact.

2026 outlook assumes U.S. new leasing roughly in line with 2025 (approximately $35M incremental), Sprint-related churn of $55–56M in 2026 (anticipated to fall < $20M in 2027+), and international new leases of $19–21M with churn of $36–40M that includes a one-time $14M Oi wireline impact. Balance-sheet moves include paying off $750M of ABS with the revolver, plans to use free cash flow to pay down the revolver, an assumed refinancing of a $1.2B ABS in Nov 2026 at ~5.25%, and intent to issue an inaugural investment-grade bond.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.28. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $177.49 and a 1 year high of $245.16.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 272.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in SBA Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 105.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting SBA Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting SBA Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend ~12.6% to $1.25/share (annualized yield ~2.5%), signaling cash-return strength and management confidence. Dividend Announcement

Company raised its quarterly dividend ~12.6% to $1.25/share (annualized yield ~2.5%), signaling cash-return strength and management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Reported GAAP EPS beat: $3.47 vs. consensus $3.25, which likely supported the rally despite revenue softness. Earnings Release

Reported GAAP EPS beat: $3.47 vs. consensus $3.25, which likely supported the rally despite revenue softness. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted active site acquisitions and signaled roughly $35M of new U.S. leasing revenue for 2026 and Central America expansion—points that support medium‑term growth expectations. Growth Commentary

Management highlighted active site acquisitions and signaled roughly $35M of new U.S. leasing revenue for 2026 and Central America expansion—points that support medium‑term growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 revenue guidance was reiterated/updated to roughly $2.8–$2.9B (near consensus), leaving full-year outlook largely in line with expectations. Guidance Snapshot

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was reiterated/updated to roughly $2.8–$2.9B (near consensus), leaving full-year outlook largely in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript/slide deck were posted for investor review (useful for assessing guidance and site-acquisition pace). Slide Deck

Earnings materials and call transcript/slide deck were posted for investor review (useful for assessing guidance and site-acquisition pace). Negative Sentiment: FFO/AFFO and revenue missed consensus—FFO $3.19 vs. est. $3.25—and management cited higher costs and interest expense, which pressured core cash‑flow metrics. FFO/AFFO Miss

FFO/AFFO and revenue missed consensus—FFO $3.19 vs. est. $3.25—and management cited higher costs and interest expense, which pressured core cash‑flow metrics. Negative Sentiment: Domestic site‑leasing revenue showed weakness, a near‑term operating headwind for U.S. cash flows. Domestic Leasing Decline

Domestic site‑leasing revenue showed weakness, a near‑term operating headwind for U.S. cash flows. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $195 from $205 and moved the stock to an “equal weight” rating — a near‑term analyst drag on sentiment. Analyst PT Cut

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $252.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.59.

Read Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.