CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,317,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.39% of CarGurus worth $346,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,856,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 64,094 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,177 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $1,833,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 16,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $645,702.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 630,483 shares in the company, valued at $24,601,446.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $89,839.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,754.60. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,003 shares of company stock worth $1,858,494. 16.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

