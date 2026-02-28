Truffle Hound Capital LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Truffle Hound Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.57.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $311.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at $723,945,705.60. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

