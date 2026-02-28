Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 212,966 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $328,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.