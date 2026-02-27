Wells Fargo & Company Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $94.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,502. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.1% in the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 1,025,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 530,248 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,897,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,390,000 after buying an additional 937,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,155,000 after acquiring an additional 253,810 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — EPS of $0.72 (vs. $0.71 est.) and revenue of $2.92B (up ~18% YoY), showing solid top‑line strength. This beats expectations and supports near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Q4 results beat consensus — EPS of $0.72 (vs. $0.71 est.) and revenue of $2.92B (up ~18% YoY), showing solid top‑line strength. This beats expectations and supports near‑term sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.67 (annualized ~$2.68, ~3.1% yield), a ~6% increase and the 15th consecutive raise; ex‑dividend March 10. That boosts income appeal for yield investors. Read More.

Dividend hike — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.67 (annualized ~$2.68, ~3.1% yield), a ~6% increase and the 15th consecutive raise; ex‑dividend March 10. That boosts income appeal for yield investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance issued at $4.28–$4.40 in non‑GAAP operating earnings — generally consistent with the company’s message of growth but near consensus (slightly below some estimates), so it’s not a clear beat. Read More.

FY‑2026 guidance issued at $4.28–$4.40 in non‑GAAP operating earnings — generally consistent with the company’s message of growth but near consensus (slightly below some estimates), so it’s not a clear beat. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Raised long‑term targets — PSEG lifted its long‑term non‑GAAP operating earnings growth target to 6–8% and extended rate‑base CAGR guidance, which supports longer‑term regulated earnings growth but is a multi‑year story. Read More.

Raised long‑term targets — PSEG lifted its long‑term non‑GAAP operating earnings growth target to 6–8% and extended rate‑base CAGR guidance, which supports longer‑term regulated earnings growth but is a multi‑year story. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit outlook / higher spending concern — Reuters reports PSEG forecasted 2026 profit below some analyst estimates while raising its regulated 5‑year capital spending plan to $22.5–$25.5B through 2030; higher near‑term spending can pressure 2026 results and is cited as the main negative takeaway. Read More.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

