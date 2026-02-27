Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTRA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Natera from $197.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.47.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $11.82 on Friday, hitting $204.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.19. Natera has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $256.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $1,580,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,874,499.60. The trade was a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $378,232.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 137,847 shares in the company, valued at $31,810,952.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,119 shares of company stock worth $85,956,782. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

