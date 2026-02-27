Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.7360, with a volume of 105505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

