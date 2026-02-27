iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.47 and last traded at $44.4340, with a volume of 2766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 193.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.3% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities. EUSB was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

