iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.7850, with a volume of 43023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.