iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.7850, with a volume of 43023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.