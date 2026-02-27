Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.97 and last traded at C$26.90, with a volume of 146003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.94.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.
