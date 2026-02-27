Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR) Short Interest Down 97.6% in February

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 610 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the January 29th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Stock Performance
THNR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.96. 249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.61.
Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 162.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF
About Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF
The Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the VettaFi Weight Loss Drug index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets that manufacture and enable GLP-1 agonist pharmaceutical businesses. THNR was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
Featured Articles
