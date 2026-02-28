Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.4250. Approximately 58,911,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 69,355,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.13%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

