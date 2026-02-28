IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Director William Teuber, Jr. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director William Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,270.94. The trade was a 46.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IonQ Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 28,684,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,647,214. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.63. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 28.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ News Summary

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on IonQ in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.45.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

