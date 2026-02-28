ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. 195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASUSTeK Computer to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
ASUSTeK Computer Inc, commonly known as ASUS, is a Taiwanese multinational company specializing in the design and manufacture of computer hardware, electronics and related services. Founded in 1989 in Taipei by T.H. Tung, Ted Hsu, Wayne Hsieh and M.T. Liao, ASUS has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of motherboards, graphics cards, desktops and laptops. The company’s portfolio also extends to monitors, networking equipment, servers, workstations and accessories tailored for both consumer and enterprise markets.
ASUS is perhaps best known for its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, which offers high-performance products aimed at gamers and e-sports enthusiasts.
