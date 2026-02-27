Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 360.64%. The company had revenue of $255.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.64 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Delek Logistics Partners’ conference call:

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics reported a record Adjusted EBITDA of $536 million for 2025 and a fourth-quarter record Adjusted EBITDA of $142 million , finishing the year with about $940 million of available liquidity and an adjusted DCF coverage ratio of ~1.22x.

for 2025 and a fourth-quarter record Adjusted EBITDA of , finishing the year with about of available liquidity and an adjusted DCF coverage ratio of ~1.22x. Management set 2026 EBITDA guidance of $520–$560 million and the board approved the 52nd consecutive quarterly distribution increase to $1.125 per unit , signaling continued capital returns and financial discipline.

and the board approved the 52nd consecutive quarterly distribution increase to , signaling continued capital returns and financial discipline. The Libby complex was expanded to ~160 MMscf/d and sour‑gas conversion work (AGI well and sour gathering) is underway, but ramp‑up has been slower than initial expectations, creating execution risk until utilization steps up later this year.

The partnership has materially increased its third‑party exposure (roughly 80–82% of run‑rate EBITDA expected from third parties in 2026) and completed integration of H2O and Gravity, enlarging its produced‑water footprint and strengthening crude+water service offerings as growth engines.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DKL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,937. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 245.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,186.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Delek Logistics Partners

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.