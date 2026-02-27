Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.
- Q4 revenue was a record $31.5M (+41% YoY) and the company reported its first quarter of positive operating cash flow, driven largely by upfront payments from the Midjourney agreement.
- Butterfly says Embedded is accelerating — it executed a $74M Midjourney contract (contributed $6.8M in Q4), reports ~8–9 embedded partners and a large pipeline, and expects potential future chip sales and revenue‑share as partners commercialize.
- Profitability and liquidity improved (Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to -$3.2M, FY cash use fell to $19.4M, year‑end cash $154.5M) and 2026 revenue guidance is $117–121M (+20–24%), though the company still expects a full‑year adjusted EBITDA loss of $21–25M.
- International revenue declined (Q4 down 6% YoY) and sales mix showed a 79% drop in iQ+ units, highlighting U.S. concentration and exposure to timing, tariff and commercialization risks tied to large Embedded partners.
Shares of BFLY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 14,702,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $955.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.27. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.03.
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $6.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling material upside vs. the current level and providing broker support for the stock. TD Cowen Raises PT to $6
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of $31.5M topped consensus and EPS loss was smaller than forecast, while commentary and press materials highlighted record revenue growth. These results underpin the revenue-outperformance narrative. Q4 Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance ($117M–$121M) above Street consensus (~$108.5M), which is a key near-term growth guidepost for investors watching topline momentum.
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity—over 10,000 call contracts bought—indicates speculative or institutional bullish positioning that could amplify upside on positive follow-through.
- Positive Sentiment: Industry/strategy write-ups emphasize Butterfly’s semiconductor-based ultrasound plus AI (Compass) as a long-term competitive differentiator if execution scales, supporting a multi-quarter growth thesis. Seeking Alpha: Ultrasound-On-Chip
- Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings call transcript and BusinessWire release provide more color on margin dynamics and product adoption; useful for confirming management cadence but not immediately market-moving on their own. Earnings Call Transcript Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks added BFLY to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list today, a clear near-term negative that can trigger selling pressure from algorithmic and momentum-driven funds. Zacks Rank #5
- Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable (large negative net margin and negative ROE), which keeps multiples constrained and makes the stock sensitive to any miss in profitability or guidance cadence. Q4 Loss / Margin Detail
In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 769,327 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $2,515,699.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,725,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,172,849. Company insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 707.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company’s flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.
Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.
