Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Here are the key takeaways from Butterfly Network’s conference call:

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Q4 revenue was a record $31.5M (+41% YoY) and the company reported its first quarter of positive operating cash flow, driven largely by upfront payments from the Midjourney agreement.

and the company reported its first quarter of positive operating cash flow, driven largely by upfront payments from the Midjourney agreement. Butterfly says Embedded is accelerating — it executed a $74M Midjourney contract (contributed $6.8M in Q4), reports ~8–9 embedded partners and a large pipeline, and expects potential future chip sales and revenue‑share as partners commercialize.

(contributed $6.8M in Q4), reports ~8–9 embedded partners and a large pipeline, and expects potential future chip sales and revenue‑share as partners commercialize. Profitability and liquidity improved (Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to -$3.2M, FY cash use fell to $19.4M, year‑end cash $154.5M) and 2026 revenue guidance is $117–121M (+20–24%), though the company still expects a full‑year adjusted EBITDA loss of $21–25M.

International revenue declined (Q4 down 6% YoY) and sales mix showed a 79% drop in iQ+ units, highlighting U.S. concentration and exposure to timing, tariff and commercialization risks tied to large Embedded partners.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of BFLY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 14,702,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $955.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.27. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Butterfly Network from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Loop Capital set a $5.00 target price on Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Butterfly Network from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Butterfly Network

Trending Headlines about Butterfly Network

Here are the key news stories impacting Butterfly Network this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $6.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling material upside vs. the current level and providing broker support for the stock. TD Cowen Raises PT to $6

TD Cowen raised its price target to $6.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling material upside vs. the current level and providing broker support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of $31.5M topped consensus and EPS loss was smaller than forecast, while commentary and press materials highlighted record revenue growth. These results underpin the revenue-outperformance narrative. Q4 Highlights

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of $31.5M topped consensus and EPS loss was smaller than forecast, while commentary and press materials highlighted record revenue growth. These results underpin the revenue-outperformance narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance ($117M–$121M) above Street consensus (~$108.5M), which is a key near-term growth guidepost for investors watching topline momentum.

Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance ($117M–$121M) above Street consensus (~$108.5M), which is a key near-term growth guidepost for investors watching topline momentum. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity—over 10,000 call contracts bought—indicates speculative or institutional bullish positioning that could amplify upside on positive follow-through.

Unusually large options activity—over 10,000 call contracts bought—indicates speculative or institutional bullish positioning that could amplify upside on positive follow-through. Positive Sentiment: Industry/strategy write-ups emphasize Butterfly’s semiconductor-based ultrasound plus AI (Compass) as a long-term competitive differentiator if execution scales, supporting a multi-quarter growth thesis. Seeking Alpha: Ultrasound-On-Chip

Industry/strategy write-ups emphasize Butterfly’s semiconductor-based ultrasound plus AI (Compass) as a long-term competitive differentiator if execution scales, supporting a multi-quarter growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings call transcript and BusinessWire release provide more color on margin dynamics and product adoption; useful for confirming management cadence but not immediately market-moving on their own. Earnings Call Transcript Press Release

The full Q4 earnings call transcript and BusinessWire release provide more color on margin dynamics and product adoption; useful for confirming management cadence but not immediately market-moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks added BFLY to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list today, a clear near-term negative that can trigger selling pressure from algorithmic and momentum-driven funds. Zacks Rank #5

Zacks added BFLY to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list today, a clear near-term negative that can trigger selling pressure from algorithmic and momentum-driven funds. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable (large negative net margin and negative ROE), which keeps multiples constrained and makes the stock sensitive to any miss in profitability or guidance cadence. Q4 Loss / Margin Detail

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 769,327 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $2,515,699.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,725,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,172,849. Company insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 707.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company’s flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.