Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David Tucker Sells 379 Shares

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP David Tucker sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $39,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,167.28. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.5%

ADUS traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,037. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $124.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,361,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 10.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 150.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 212,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Positive Sentiment: Stephens retained an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and set a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), keeping a constructive analyst opinion that supports medium-term upside. Read More.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

