Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Alfred Sandrock Sells 14,197 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 14,197 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $53,806.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,587.40. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alfred Sandrock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Alfred Sandrock sold 12,192 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $46,085.76.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 26,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

View Our Latest Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company’s core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm’s pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.