Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1117 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of LAPR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Get Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 9.24% of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF — April (LAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) losses. The exposure resets each year in April LAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.