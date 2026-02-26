West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $429.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $455.50. The firm has a market cap of $482.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

