Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Joseph Kelley Sells 23,052 Shares of Stock

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Kelley sold 23,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.31, for a total transaction of $6,669,174.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,894.29. This trade represents a 75.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nordson Trading Down 0.6%

NDSN traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,729. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $305.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.68 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Nordson by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $2,735,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 77,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Vertical Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.