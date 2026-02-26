Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.0 million. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $40.25. 475,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Trending Headlines about Resideo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Resideo Technologies this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 283.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.