Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stake Boosted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,279 shares of company stock valued at $142,212,233 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Positive Sentiment: DISA granted Palantir Impact Level‑6 provisional authorization, allowing Palantir’s stack to run in the most sensitive DoD cloud/edge environments — expands addressable DoD opportunity and supports defense revenue durability. Read More.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

