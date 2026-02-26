Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 91,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,233. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $453.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.