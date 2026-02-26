Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSECGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1914 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 55.8% increase from Touchstone Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of TSEC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27.

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized fixed income securities. The fund may tilt towards short-term, investment grade paper but the portfolio managers are not held to those requirements. TSEC was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Touchstone.

