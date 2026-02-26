Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:OOSP)

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Stock Performance
OOSP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 3,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,873. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.
About Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- Read this or regret it forever
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.