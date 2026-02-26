Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $20.63. Vital Farms shares last traded at $20.6210, with a volume of 3,202,519 shares traded.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $558,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,341,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,982,612.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $586,526.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 649,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,771,424.20. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 91,734 shares of company stock worth $2,921,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 4,382.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $910.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.