Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.63, but opened at $21.50. Primo Brands shares last traded at $22.5570, with a volume of 2,854,145 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Primo Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on PRMB shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,047,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Primo Brands by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 19,602,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,615,000 after buying an additional 14,578,589 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Brands by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461,990 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Primo Brands by 2,486.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,867,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Primo Brands by 622.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,219,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,687 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands (NYSE: PRMB) is a consumer packaged beverage company that was established as an independent entity following a corporate spin‐off in 2023. The company specializes in the production, marketing and distribution of a broad portfolio of bottled water products, including purified, mineral and sparkling varieties. Through its focus on quality control and innovation, Primo Brands aims to deliver clean, great-tasting water in formats tailored to both at-home consumption and on-the-go lifestyles.

Its product range spans multi-serve and single-serve bottles, aluminum cans and other eco-friendly packaging solutions.

