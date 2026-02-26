Short Interest in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Rises By 718.3%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 91,808 shares, a growth of 718.3% from the January 29th total of 11,220 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Passage Bio Stock Down 0.8%
PASG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,447. The company has a market cap of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
In other news, CEO William Chou sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $75,161.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $120,302.56. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.
Passage Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies to treat rare, monogenic central nervous system and neuromuscular disorders. The company applies its in-house gene therapy platform to design and engineer adeno-associated virus (AAV)–based vectors that restore or replace defective genes, aiming to deliver durable treatments with a single administration.
The company’s lead programs include PBGM01, an AAV9-based therapy for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), which is conducting a first-in-human study to assess safety and potential therapeutic benefit.
