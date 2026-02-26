Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Daiwa Securities Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Daiwa Securities Group from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.49. 284,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Street momentum — A raft of firms raised price targets and reiterated positive ratings this week (notable moves from UBS, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim, Telsey, Wells Fargo, DA Davidson, Sanford C. Bernstein and others), signaling analyst confidence in HD’s medium-term earnings power. UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Street momentum — A raft of firms raised price targets and reiterated positive ratings this week (notable moves from UBS, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim, Telsey, Wells Fargo, DA Davidson, Sanford C. Bernstein and others), signaling analyst confidence in HD’s medium-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat + shareholder return boost — Home Depot reported EPS of $2.72 (above estimates), revenue slightly ahead, and raised the quarterly dividend (to $2.33). Operational strengths include growth in Pro/B2B sales that help offset weak DIY demand. Home Depot Accumulation Is Underway—Why Dividend Investors Are Watching

Q4 beat + shareholder return boost — Home Depot reported EPS of $2.72 (above estimates), revenue slightly ahead, and raised the quarterly dividend (to $2.33). Operational strengths include growth in Pro/B2B sales that help offset weak DIY demand. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest and institutional flows — Short interest fell meaningfully in February (about a 15% drop), and institutional accumulation trends remain elevated; these position dynamics can reduce downside pressure but don’t change the company’s near-term macro sensitivity.

Short-interest and institutional flows — Short interest fell meaningfully in February (about a 15% drop), and institutional accumulation trends remain elevated; these position dynamics can reduce downside pressure but don’t change the company’s near-term macro sensitivity. Negative Sentiment: Tepid FY2026 outlook and category worries — Management gave conservative guidance (low-single-digit sales growth and modest EPS growth), calling the housing market “frozen” and flagging affordability/headwinds that could keep big-ticket projects muted. That guidance is the main reason investors are selling into the post-earnings rally. Home Depot Sees Sales Drop, Warns on ‘Frozen’ Housing Environment

Tepid FY2026 outlook and category worries — Management gave conservative guidance (low-single-digit sales growth and modest EPS growth), calling the housing market “frozen” and flagging affordability/headwinds that could keep big-ticket projects muted. That guidance is the main reason investors are selling into the post-earnings rally. Negative Sentiment: Sector contagion from rival caution — Cautious guidance from peers (notably Lowe’s) renewed investor jitters across home-improvement names, amplifying HD’s pullback even though HD beat near-term estimates. Home Depot slides as home-improvement outlook jitters return after rival’s cautious guidance

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.