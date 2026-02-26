Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 80,959 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the January 29th total of 268,185 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 325,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvve

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvve in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Nuvve during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuvve by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVVE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvve in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Nuvve Stock Up 2.3%

Nuvve stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 89,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,496. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $200.80.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Corporation is a clean energy technology company specializing in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions that enable electric vehicles to serve as distributed energy resources. Through its proprietary Grid Integrated Vehicle (GIVe) software platform, Nuvve aggregates electric vehicle batteries into a virtual power plant to provide grid services such as frequency regulation, peak shaving and demand response. The company’s technology supports bidirectional charging hardware and integrates with public charging networks, fleet vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Newark, California, Nuvve began as the Nevada Electric Vehicle Accelerator before rebranding to reflect its expanded global mission.

